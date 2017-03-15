FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dark Horse Resources says to exit U.S. gold projects
March 15, 2017 / 1:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dark Horse Resources says to exit U.S. gold projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Dark Horse Resources Ltd:

* Dark horse to exit U.S. gold projects

* As result of the development, co will hold no interests in any projects in USA, and alliance agreement with Genesis Gold will be terminated

* Agreed to waive all right & title to any equitable interest it may have earned in Carlin East & New Mexico gold projects in USA

* Will write off its accrued expenditure associated with New Mexico gold project in its interim report for period ended 31 Dec 2016

* Exit in relation to litigation over disputed ownership of Carlin East gold project in Nevada, USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

