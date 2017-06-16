BRIEF-VGP announces public EUR 50-75 mln bond offering
* REG-VGP NV: PUBLIC OFFERING IN BELGIUM OF BONDS FOR AN EXPECTED AMOUNT OF MINIMUM € 50 MILLION AND MAXIMUM OF € 75 MILLION
June 16 Dasin Retail Trust:
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall
* Deal for purchase consideration of RMB 1,224.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Cybereason said on Wednesday it received $100 million in investment from its biggest investor SoftBank Corp, as the cybersecurity-focused startup looks to develop new technologies and increase distribution channels.