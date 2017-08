April 28 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes:

* Dassault Systemes and Sogeti High Tech, a subsidiary of Capgemini Group, to partner in accelerating industry adoption of additive manufacturing

* Sogeti High Tech would leverage Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform for additive manufacturing to deliver consulting, engineering services, integration and deployment services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)