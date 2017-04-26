FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q1 non-IFRS operating income up 10 pct at EUR 200.7 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 26, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q1 non-IFRS operating income up 10 pct at EUR 200.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SE:

* Q1 non-IFRS total revenue EUR 765.7 million ($837.8 million)versus EUR 693.5 million year ago

* Q1 non-IFRS net operating income EUR 200.7‍​ million versus EUR 181.7 million year ago

* Q1 non-IFRS net income attributable to shareholders EUR 135.7 million versus EUR 131.1 million year ago

* Board of directors proposes 13 pct increase in annual dividend for the 2016 fiscal year (EUR 0.53/share)

* 2017 non-IFRS financial objectives reaffirmed and upgraded for currency

* For 2017, reconfirms and upgrades financial objectives for the full amount of the currency upside during Q1 leading to a target revenue growth of about 6-7 pct in constant currencies

* For 2017 targets EUR 3.290-3.315 billion in total revenue and a non-IFRS operating margin of about 31.5 pct and non-IFRS EPS growth of about 7-9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.