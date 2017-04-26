BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q1 non-IFRS operating income up 10 pct at EUR 200.7 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SE:

* Q1 non-IFRS total revenue EUR 765.7 million ($837.8 million)versus EUR 693.5 million year ago

* Q1 non-IFRS net operating income EUR 200.7‍​ million versus EUR 181.7 million year ago

* Q1 non-IFRS net income attributable to shareholders EUR 135.7 million versus EUR 131.1 million year ago

* Board of directors proposes 13 pct increase in annual dividend for the 2016 fiscal year (EUR 0.53/share)

* 2017 non-IFRS financial objectives reaffirmed and upgraded for currency

* For 2017, reconfirms and upgrades financial objectives for the full amount of the currency upside during Q1 leading to a target revenue growth of about 6-7 pct in constant currencies

* For 2017 targets EUR 3.290-3.315 billion in total revenue and a non-IFRS operating margin of about 31.5 pct and non-IFRS EPS growth of about 7-9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)