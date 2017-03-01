BRIEF-Data Respons enters into agreement to buy TechPeople in Denmark

March 1 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA:

* Has entered into agreement to acquire TechPeople A/S

* Transaction is expected to close within next 2 weeks

* It has been agreed upfront consideration at closing of agreement where seller receives 434,000 newly issued shares in Data Respons through private placement

* In addition, seller will receive annual earn-out payments depending on actual EBIT for 2017, 2018 and 2019

* Annual earnout payments will be due for payment in Q2 year following respective earnout year

