6 months ago
BRIEF-Data Respons enters into agreement to buy TechPeople in Denmark
#IT Services & Consulting
March 1, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Data Respons enters into agreement to buy TechPeople in Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA:

* Has entered into agreement to acquire TechPeople A/S

* Transaction is expected to close within next 2 weeks

* It has been agreed upfront consideration at closing of agreement where seller receives 434,000 newly issued shares in Data Respons through private placement

* In addition, seller will receive annual earn-out payments depending on actual EBIT for 2017, 2018 and 2019

* Annual earnout payments will be due for payment in Q2 year following respective earnout year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

