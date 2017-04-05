FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-DATAGROUP decides on capital increase of up to 10 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 5, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-DATAGROUP decides on capital increase of up to 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - DATAGROUP SE:

* Decides on capital increase of up to 10 percent

* Decided to raise company's share capital by up to 10 percent against cash contributions, utilising authorised capital II 2013

* Proceeds from capital increase are planned to strengthen DATAGROUP SE's equity

* Share capital be increased by issuing a total of 759,000 new no-par value bearer shares of 7,590,000 euros by nominally up to 759,000.00 euors to up to 8,349,000.00 euros ($8.90 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.