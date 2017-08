May 8 (Reuters) - DATAGROUP SE:

* DATAGROUP INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017

* RAISES ITS GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017 AND NOW EXPECTS REVENUES OF EUR 215 - 225 MLN (PREVIOUSLY EUR 210 - 220 MLN) AND EBITDA OF EUR 22.0 - 23.0 MLN (PREVIOUSLY EUR 21.5 - 22.5 MLN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)