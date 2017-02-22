FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
February 22, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Datagroup Q1 revenues up at 53.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Datagroup SE:

* Datagroup grows strongly and boosts quarterly profit

* In Q1 of fiscal year, revenues grew significantly to 53.4 million euros ($56.19 million) (previous year 41.6 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT grew by 268 % to 3.3 million euros (previous year 0.9 mln euros). Net income soared from 0.4 mln euros in previous year to 1.8 mln euros.

* At 5.2 mln euros, Q1 EBITDA were more than twice as high as in previous year's quarter (previous year 2.5 mln euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

