BRIEF-Datagroup Q2 2016/2017 revenues up at EUR 54.6 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - DATAGROUP SE:

* CONTINUES ITS GROWTH TREND IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2016/2017

* IN Q2 OF FY 2016/2017 (01.01. - 31.03.2017), DATAGROUP ACHIEVED A STRONG INCREASE IN REVENUES OF 33% YOY

* Q2 REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 54.6M (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 41.1M)

* Q2 EBIT MORE THAN DOUBLED TO EUR 4.3M (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 1.9M), CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 123%

* IN FIRST HALF OF FY 2016/2017 (01.10.2016 - 31.03.2017) BOOSTED REVENUES BY 31% TO EUR 108M (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 82.7M)