BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 DATAGROUP SE:
* DATAGROUP provides the basis for further growth and wins major order from German Aerospace Center
* Contract with DLR has a term of three years with a volume in high single-digit millions and includes a renewal option for another two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment