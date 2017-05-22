BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Datatec Ltd:
* Fy group revenue $6.08 billion (fy16: $6.45 billion)
* Fy ebitda $118.9 million (fy16: $162.1 million)
* Fy gross margin 13.7% (fy16: 13.5%)
* Fy underlying* earnings per share 11.0 us cents (fy16: 32.0 us cents)
* Datatec - has been challenged in fy17 by implementation of bpo and sap within westcon-comstor which has had an adverse impact on profitability, working capital and cash generation.
* Group is in final phase of this process and expects an improved performance in financial year ahead.
* Fy profit before tax was $41.7 million (fy16: $88.4 million).
* FY HEPS at 4,293 cents versus 40,016 cents year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07