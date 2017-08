BRIEF-Datawatch Q2 loss per share $0.04

April 19 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp:

* Datawatch announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $8.76 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.4 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Datawatch corp - total bookings for q2 of fiscal 2017 were $10.03 million, a 24 pct increase from $8.13 million of bookings recorded in same quarter a year ago