BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment files for mixed shelf of upto $1.5 bln
* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $1.5 billion - SEC filing
June 30 Datawind Inc
* Datawind provides update regarding annual filings
* Datawind - received default notification from Ontario Securities Commission regarding a delay in filing of audited annual financial statements for year ended march 31
* Datawind Inc - company intends to file annual filings no later than july 30, 2017.
* Auditor has requested additional time as they are still performing procedures related to expenditures
* Nuvectra Corp - effective July 1, 2017, unit entered into a business property lease agreement with BMT Ann Arbor, Llc