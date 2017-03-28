BRIEF-Dave & Buster's achieves Q4 EPS $0.63

March 28 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc -

* Dave & Buster’s achieves fourth quarter net income growth of over 19%

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 revenue $270.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $269.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly comparable store sales increased 3.2%

* Says expect to open eleven to twelve new stores in 2017, representing 12% to 13% unit growth

* Sees fy total revenues of $1.155 billion to $1.170 billion

* Sees fy comparable store sales increase of 2% to 3%

* Sees 2017 total capital additions of $156 million to $166 million

* Sees 2017 ebitda of $270 million to $277 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S