5 months ago
BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) -

* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)

* David baazov announced that on March 29, 2017 and March 30, 2017 he disposed of ownership of 12 million common shares of Amaya Inc

* David Baazov- after giving effect to disposition, Baazov owns 5.6 million common shares, representing about 3.8% of issued and outstanding common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

