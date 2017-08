March 13 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc

* DAVIDsTEA appoints joel silver as president and chief executive officer

* DAVIDsTEA inc says joel silver will succeed christine bullen, who has served as interim president and chief executive officer

* DAVIDsTEA inc says bullen will continue to serve in her prior role as managing director, u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: