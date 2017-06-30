BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management says engaged in strategic discussions
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
June 30 Dawson Geophysical Co
* Dawson geophysical co - on june 30,co entered amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Dawson geophysical co - revolving credit facility now matures on june 30, 2018
* Dawson geophysical co - amended loan agreement continues to provide for a revolving credit facility in an amount up to $20 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2stD7HA) Further company coverage:
* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation