BRIEF-Dayton Power & Light Co enters into asset purchase agreement with Dynegy Inc

April 24 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* Dayton Power & Light Co - on April 21, 2 units of DPL Inc including co entered into asset purchase agreement with 2 indirect units of Dynegy Inc

* Dayton Power And Light Company - pursuant to agreement, co to sell to Dynegy's units, 28.1pct undivided interest in WM. H. Zimmer generating station

* Dayton Power And Light Company- pursuant to agreement, co to sell to Dynegy's units, 36.0 pct undivided interest in miami fort unit 7 and Miami fort unit 8

* Dayton Power & Light Co - deal for $50 million in cash and assumption of certain liabilities, including environmental liabilities