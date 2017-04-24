FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Dayton Power & Light Co enters into asset purchase agreement with Dynegy Inc
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dayton Power & Light Co enters into asset purchase agreement with Dynegy Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* Dayton Power & Light Co - on April 21, 2 units of DPL Inc including co entered into asset purchase agreement with 2 indirect units of Dynegy Inc

* Dayton Power And Light Company - pursuant to agreement, co to sell to Dynegy's units, 28.1pct undivided interest in WM. H. Zimmer generating station

* Dayton Power And Light Company- pursuant to agreement, co to sell to Dynegy's units, 36.0 pct undivided interest in miami fort unit 7 and Miami fort unit 8

* Dayton Power & Light Co - deal for $50 million in cash and assumption of certain liabilities, including environmental liabilities Source text:(bit.ly/2peFWOP) Further company coverage:

