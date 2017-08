April 19 - DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT PRE-CLINICAL TOXICOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SA-033 IS NOW COMPLETED

* SA-033 IS DRUG CANDIDATE AGAINST CANCERS IN LIVER

* SA-033 IS NOVEL SELF-NAVIGATING FORMULATION BASED ON CANCER DRUG DOXORUBICIN

* RESULTS SHOW DAMAGE TO LIVER, KIDNEYS AND IMMUNE SYSTEM CAUSED BY DOXORUBICIN IN SA-033 ARE MUCH LESS PRONOUNCED COMPARED TO ORDINARY DOXORUBICIN FORM

