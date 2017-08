April 27 (Reuters) - DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED ON DIRECTED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES WORTH SEK 2.5 MLN

* NEW SHARES ISSUE DIRECTED AT RECALL CAPITAL NORDIC AB WITH 300,000 SHARES, INVESTENTIA AB WITH 120,000 SHARES AND MAGNUS HAMBERG WITH 80,000 SHARES

* TOTAL OF 500,000 B-SHARES TO BE AVAILABLE AT SEK 5 PER SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/2poEbP0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)