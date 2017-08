April 28 (Reuters) - DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT GOT SEK 0.5 MILLION OF PROJECT FUNDS FROM VINNOVA

* GRANT IS TO BE USED FOR DEVELOPMENT OF LIVER CANCER DRUG SA-033

* SA-033 IS DEVELOPED WITHIN DBP'S HORIZON2020 SME INSTRUMENT

