BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative

April 27 (Reuters) -

* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative

* DBRS Ltd - the rating actions on Home Capital Group reflect DBRS's concern over the heightened pressure on HTC's funding and liquidity profile

* DBRS ltd - rating actions on Home Capital also reflect DBRS's concern over potential impact of pressure on co’s earnings generation and franchise

* DBRS ltd - downgraded Home Capital Group's senior debt rating to BB from BBB (low) and its short-term instruments rating to R-4 from R-2

* DBRS Ltd - DBRS has placed all ratings under review with negative implications for Home Capital Group