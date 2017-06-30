BRIEF-Stern Immobilien FY group profit turns positive
* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES UP BY 544.7 PERCENT TO EUR 49.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 30 Dbs Group Holdings Ltd-
* Acquisition Of Additional Interest In Axs Pte. Ltd.
* Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on company's financial position for current financial year
* Citic Offshore Helicopter is discussing with Citic Group on acquisition of 100% equity interest of Citic Medical & Health Group