Feb 16 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings

* Ceo says oil and gas sector will continue to be stretched in 2017

* Ceo says sees lower provisions for bad debts in 2017 compared with 2016

* Ceo says sees double digit growth in net profit in 2017, excluding ANZ integration costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan)