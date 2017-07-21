FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-DCM Holdings to issue first series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-DCM Holdings to issue first series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - DCM Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will issue first series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on July 26,2024 and coupon rate 0.48 percent per annum

* Subscription date on July 21 and payment date on July 27

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xtQv1q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.