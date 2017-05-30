FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DCP Midstream announces additional large scale expansion of Sand Hills Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline
May 30, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-DCP Midstream announces additional large scale expansion of Sand Hills Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Dcp Midstream Lp

* DCP Midstream announces additional large scale expansion of Sand Hills Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline

* Plans to initially spend $105 million towards long-lead equipment and right-of-way

* In phased approach, the expansion is designed to first increase capacity by 85 thousand barrels per day up to approximately 450 mbpd

* Expansion announced today is in addition to Sand Hills Pipeline's existing expansion to 365 MBPD

* Initial phase, when completed, anticipated to include partial looping of pipeline, addition of 7 pump stations at cost of $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

