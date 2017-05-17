BRIEF-DCP Midstream plans divestiture of Douglas Gathering System in Wyoming

1 Min Read
May 17 (Reuters) - Dcp Midstream Lp
* Planned divestiture of Douglas Gathering System in Wyoming, includes about 1,500 miles of gathering lines, to Tallgrass Energy Partners
* Planned divestiture of its douglas gathering system in wyoming was for approximately $128 million
* Proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund its strategic organic growth projects around its premier footprint
* Transaction has been approved by appropriate governing bodies of both companies