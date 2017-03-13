BRIEF-DCT Industrial announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023

March 13 (Reuters) - Dct Industrial Trust Inc

* Dct industrial trust® announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023

* Dct industrial trust - unit priced offering of $50.0 million aggregate amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023 in an underwritten public offering

* Dct industrial trust-notes priced at 103.880% of principal amount, plus accrued unpaid interest from, including, oct 15, to, excluding expected settlement date