FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-DCT Industrial announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-DCT Industrial announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Dct Industrial Trust Inc

* Dct industrial trust® announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023

* Dct industrial trust - unit priced offering of $50.0 million aggregate amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023 in an underwritten public offering

* Dct industrial trust-notes priced at 103.880% of principal amount, plus accrued unpaid interest from, including, oct 15, to, excluding expected settlement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.