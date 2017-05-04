BRIEF-DCT Industrial Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

May 4 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc qtrly same-store NOI growth of 10.4 percent on a cash basis and 5.7 percent on a straight-line basis

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc qtrly net earnings of $0.16 per diluted share

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - raised and narrowed 2017 net earnings guidance to between $0.54 and $0.62 per diluted share

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - raised and narrowed 2017 ffo guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.36 and $2.44 per diluted share

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc raised 2017 same-store noi growth guidance to between 6.5 and 7.5 percent on cash basis and 3.25 and 4.25 percent on straight-line basis

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S