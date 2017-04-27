BRIEF-AV Homes announces pricing of $400 million in senior notes
* AV Homes Inc - Priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2022
April 27 DDM Holding AG
* DDM announces intention to apply for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market
* Says target is to move from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list in first half of 2018
* St. Joe Co- as of March 31, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $392.6 million, as compared to $416.8 million as of December 31, 2016