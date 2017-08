April 3 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG:

* DDM EXAMINES THE POSSIBILITY TO TAP ITS OUTSTANDING SENIOR SECURED BOND

* ONE OF SUBSIDIARIES, DDM DEBT AB (PUBL), HAS MANDATED CARNEGIE TO EXAMINE POSSIBILITY TO TAP UP TO EUR 35 MILLION UNDER EUR 85 MILLION SENIOR SECURED BOND FRAMEWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)