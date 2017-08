March 29 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG

* PRESS RELEASE - DDM'S RIGHTS ISSUE FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE, DDM WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 104 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY EUR 11 MILLION) BEFORE ISSUANCE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)