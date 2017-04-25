FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-DDR reports Q1 operating FFO per share $0.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-DDR reports Q1 operating FFO per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - DDR Corp:

* DDR reports first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.30

* DDR Corp says is withdrawing its previous guidance for net income applicable to common shareholders, funds from operations and operating ffo

* DDR Corp sees 2017 expected leased rate at year end of 93.0 pct to 93.5 pct, reduced from a 25 to 50 basis point increase previously expected

* DDR Corp sees 2017 expected fee income of $30 million to $33 million

* DDR - management expects to record additional $5 million charge in Q2 2017 reflecting remaining separation costs associated with restructuring announced on April 3

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.