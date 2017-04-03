BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization

April 3 (Reuters) - DDR Corp:
* DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
* DDR Corp- changes are expected to generate a stabilized annual reduction to recurring general and administrative expenses of approximately $6 million
* DDR Corp - expects that vast majority of its employees will remain based in Beachwood, Ohio headquarters locatio
* DDR Corp - G&A expenses exclude one-time charge to earnings of about $7.2 million associated with transition