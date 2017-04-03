FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - DDR Corp:

* DDR streamlines organization

* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions

* DDR Corp- changes are expected to generate a stabilized annual reduction to recurring general and administrative expenses of approximately $6 million

* DDR Corp - expects that vast majority of its employees will remain based in Beachwood, Ohio headquarters locatio

* DDR Corp - G&A expenses exclude one-time charge to earnings of about $7.2 million associated with transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

