BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 DDS Inc
* Says Ingenic Semiconductor Co.,Ltd canceled acquisition of Superpix Micro Technology Ltd., as it failed to get approval from CHINA SECURITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION
* Says the company is still holding about 5 percent shares of Superpix Micro Technology Ltd. currently
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment