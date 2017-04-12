April 12 De Longhi SpA:
* Signs contract to acquire 40 pct of Swiss group Eversys,
with option to acquire the remaining 60 pct through a "put &
call" mechanism
* "Put & call" mechanism to acquire Eversys to be exercised
by June 30, 2021 (not earlier than 2 years following the closing
date)
* Initial maximum cash out will amount to about 21 million
Swiss francs ($20.90 million) and will include a consideration
for the 40 pct equity stake ranging from 15.3 million francs to
17.4 million francs and, for the residual part, a shareholder
loan to finance the investments envisaged by the business plan
* The maximum payable price for the 100 pct of Eversys is
estimated in approximately 100 million francs
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)