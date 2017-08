March 2 (Reuters) - De Longhi SpA:

* Proposes dividend of 0.80 euro per share (0.44 euro in 2015)

* Q4 revenue 686.3 million euros ($722.26 million), up 1.5 percent year on year

* FY net profit 167.4 million euros versus 149.5 million euros a year ago

* Preliminary results were approved on Jan. 25