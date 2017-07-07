July 7 DEA CAPITAL SPA:

* ITS 41.39%-OWNED UNIT SIGLA LUXEMBOURG SA SIGNS BINDING SALE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL 100% OF ITS CAPITAL IN SIGLA AND SICOLLECTION TO ALCHEMY SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES

* CONSIDERATION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRO-RATA SHARE OF PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 11.8 MILLION FOR DEA CAPITAL Source text: reut.rs/2totOfD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)