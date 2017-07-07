Sri Lankan shares hit one-week closing high on foreign buying
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.
July 7 DEA CAPITAL SPA:
* ITS 41.39%-OWNED UNIT SIGLA LUXEMBOURG SA SIGNS BINDING SALE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL 100% OF ITS CAPITAL IN SIGLA AND SICOLLECTION TO ALCHEMY SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES
* CONSIDERATION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRO-RATA SHARE OF PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 11.8 MILLION FOR DEA CAPITAL Source text: reut.rs/2totOfD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN JUNE AT EUR 557 MILLION Source text: http://reut.rs/2sUCN4O Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)