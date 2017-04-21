FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Deacons (East Africa) posts FY operating loss before taxation 385.1 mln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Deacons (East Africa) Plc

* FY operating loss before taxation 385.1 million shillings versus profit of 141.6 million shillings

* FY total income 1.03 billion shillings versus 1.28 billion shillings year ago

* Do not recommend payment of dividend in respect of FY ended Dec 31, 2016

* Initiatives of Q4 2016 will enhance sales in 2017

* Sales from new outlets and full year impact of stores opened in 2016 expected to contribute to overall sales growth in 2017 Further company coverage:

