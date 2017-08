May 31 (Reuters) - DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* ‍OPERATING RESULT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES FOR Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.2 MILLION, ROUGHLY EQUAL TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL​

* SALES OF EUR 19.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017, WERE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.3 MILLION).

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT FROM SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.7 MILLION)