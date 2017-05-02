May 2 Deag Deutsche Entertainment Ag

* Deag to boost its market expansion in UK

* Acquisition should be carried out in coming weeks

* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk

* Expects significant synergy effects in area of artist and program marketing as well

* Expects to generate profit in current FY in seven-digit range from all ticketing activities in Germany, Austria, UK combined

