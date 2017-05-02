BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 2 Deag Deutsche Entertainment Ag
* Deag to boost its market expansion in UK
* Acquisition should be carried out in coming weeks
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
* Expects significant synergy effects in area of artist and program marketing as well
* Expects to generate profit in current FY in seven-digit range from all ticketing activities in Germany, Austria, UK combined
* Planning to file for a second listing on alternative investment market of London stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company