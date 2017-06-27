BRIEF-France Bed Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
June 27 Debenhams
* Trading director says May was a poor month, some recovery in June
* CEO says will update in October on real estate strategy/store closures
* FD says fully hedged to Aug 2017 at $1.50/pound, mostly hedged to Aug 2018 at $1.30/pound Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
* There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal Source text: http://bit.ly/2m4hKux Further company coverage: