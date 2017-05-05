May 5 Debenhams Plc:
* Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and
gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a
cyber attack
* Taken immediate steps to minimise risk to customers
affected and made contact with all those customers whose data
has been accessed
* Incident has only affected customers of Debenhams Flowers
* Customers of Debenhams.com site are not affected
* Working with Ecomnova and all relevant authorities to
investigate this attack
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)