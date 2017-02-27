Feb 27 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* Half-Yearly financial report 2017

* Half-Yearly financial report 2017 for six months ended 31 december 2016

* Hy total group revenue of £172.6 million, a growth of 34.7 pct at constant exchange rate (cer) (55.9 pct at actual exchange rate (aer)).

* Hy core (excluding acquisitions) european pharmaceuticals (eu pharmaceuticals) segment revenue growth of 5.9 pct at cer (20.0 pct at aer).

* Hy underlying operating profit increased by 28.6 pct at cer (47.1 pct at aer).

* Net cash inflow from underlying operating activities of £43.9 million with a cash conversion of 124.0 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)