BRIEF-Decision from European Commission concerning state aid to Vestjysk Bank

July 18 (Reuters) - VESTJYSK BANK A/S:

* DECISION FROM THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONCERNING STATE AID TO VESTJYSK BANK

* DANISH STATE HAS TODAY NOTIFIED BANK THAT EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS DECIDED TO APPROVE STATE AID SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* Restructuring Period Ends on 31 December 2019

* DECISION, INCLUDING TERMS, DOES NOT GIVE RISE TO CHANGING BANK'S STRATEGY OR PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2017

* IF BANK OBTAINS RETURN ON EQUITY AFTER TAX IN 2018 AT FIXED LEVEL IN INTERVAL BETWEEN 7-11 %, RESTRUCTURING PERIOD ENDS ON 31 DEC 18