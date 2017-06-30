BRIEF-Tainan Enterprises says 2016 dividend record date is July 29
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 29
June 30 Deco&E Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 37th series convertible bonds to 1,047 won/share from 1,089 won/share, effective June 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7dhePu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 29
* Says it will sell 35,700 shares at the price of 1,523 yen per share, or 54.4 million yen in all