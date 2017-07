July 11 Deere & Co

* Deere & Co - June retail sales for 2wd tractors (< 40 pto hp) in u.s. & canada agriculture up ‍​single digit percent

* Deere & Co - June retail sales for u.s. And canada selected turf & utility equipment up single digit

* Deere & Co - June 2017 retail sales for 4wd tractors in u.s. And canada ag down slightly more than industry

* Deere & Co - June retail sales for 2wd tractors (40 < 100 pto hp) in u.s. & canada agriculture down single digit percent Source :(bit.ly/2tc1auW) Further company coverage: