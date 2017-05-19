BRIEF-Deere Q2 earnings per share $2.49

May 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* Deere announces second-quarter earnings of $802 million

* Q2 sales $8.287 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.32 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 9 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $2.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deere & Co - improving demand for farm and construction equipment leads to higher second-quarter results

* Deere & Co - company equipment sales are projected to increase about 9 percent for fiscal 2017 and to rise about 18 percent for Q3

* Deere & Co - foreign-currency rates are not expected to have a material translation effect on equipment sales for year or Q3

* Deere & Co - full-year earnings forecast increased to $2 billion, on 9 pct sales gain

* Deere & Co qtrly results include gain on sale of partial interest in siteone affiliate

* Deere & co - construction and forestry sales increased 7 percent for quarter

* Deere & co - net sales and revenues are projected to increase about 9 percent for fiscal 2017

* Deere & Co - worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are forecast to be up about 13 percent for 2017

* Deere & Co - for fiscal 2017 sees net income attributable to deere & Company of about $2.0 billion

* Deere & Co - worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to increase by about 8 percent for fiscal-year 2017

* Deere & Co - agriculture & turf sales increased 1 percent for quarter and first six months primarily due to price realization

* Deere & co - "seeing modestly higher overall demand for our products, with farm machinery sales in south america experiencing a strong recovery"

* Deere & Co - have raised forecast and are now calling for significantly higher earnings for full year

* Deere & Co - "John Deere reported strong results in q2 as market conditions showed signs of further stabilization"

* Deere & Co - full-year 2017 industry sales in eu28 member nations are forecast to be flat to down 5 percent due to low commodity prices, farm incomes

* Deere & Co - equipment net sales in united states and canada decreased 5 percent for quarter

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.94, revenue view $24.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deere & Co - industry sales of turf and utility equipment in U.S. and Canada are expected to be about flat for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: