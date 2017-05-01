FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deere says Monsanto terminates Precision Planting LLC acquisition agreement
May 1, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Deere says Monsanto terminates Precision Planting LLC acquisition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* Deere emphasizes importance of precision agriculture despite termination of acquisition

* Deere & Co says was informed by Monsanto Company that it has chosen to terminate a 2015 agreement for Deere to acquire Precision Planting LLC business

* Deere & Co -two agreements related to Deere's purchase of Precision Planting will also be terminated

* Deere & Co -also ending is an agreement that would have allowed AG leader to expand access to and distribution of certain precision planting products and technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

