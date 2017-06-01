BRIEF-Deere to acquire the Wirtgen Group

June 1 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:
* Deere to acquire the Wirtgen Group, the global leader in road construction equipment
* Deere & Co - purchase price for equity is EUR4.357 billion in an all-cash transaction
* Deere & Co says expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share
* Deere & Co says transaction has been approved by Deere's board of directors
* Deere & Co says plans to maintain Wirtgen group's existing brands, management, manufacturing footprint, employees and distribution network
* Deere & Co says currently expects to fund acquisition from a combination of cash and new equipment operations debt financing
* Deere & Co - total deal value is about EUR4.6 billion (USD 5.2 billion based on current exchange rates), including assumption of net debt, other consideration